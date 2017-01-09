Mary Collum joins Stellar Capital Management

Stellar Capital Management LLC has a new senior advisor at the firm who will be responsible for creating strategic relationships and alliances.

Mary E. Collum will work with organization leaders to support key business initiatives and will consult with community banks and local businesses as senior advisor.

Stellar Capital Management is an Arizona-based investment management firm.

Collum has over 25 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as the senior vice president of Premier Wealth Management for National Bank of Arizona.

She was the founder and director of the private bank within National Bank of Arizona, leading a team of finance professionals including wealth advisors, commercial bankers and treasury officers who focused on providing a unique client experience.

Prior to forming the private bank, Collum served as the first woman to be a regional credit manager for National Bank of Arizona.

Her community involvement includes serving on the Board of the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, and Treasurer on the Executive Board for the Phoenix Country Club.

Collum is past chairwoman of the Arizona Foundation for Women and the Hon Kachina Council, past director of Central Phoenix Women, and founding member of the NB|AZ Women’s Financial Group. Other recent community engagements include the Scottsdale Cultural Council and the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona.

Collum received an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a Masters Level Banking Degree from the Pacific Coast Banking School and Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arizona State University. She is a graduate of Valley Leadership Class of 33 and completed the FBI Phoenix Citizens’ Academy in 2014.