With plans to expand in Arizona, Enterprise Bank names region CEO

In an effort to expand its operations and footprint in Arizona, Enterprise Bank has promoted its Arizona market president to region chairman and CEO, while making other leadership changes.

Current Arizona Market President Jack Barry will now be region chairman and CEO in Arizona. He will be responsible for the strategic direction of the bank in the Arizona market, as well as driving brand awareness. Barry also will continue to oversee the bank‘s Advisory Board of Directors.

In addition, Jeff Friesen has been named president of the Arizona region, effective Jan. 1. As president, Friesen will be responsible for growing client relationships resulting in increasing loans, deposits and non-interest income. As such, Friesen will oversee the commercial team of the bank, including the C&I, CRE and Treasury Management divisions.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jeff and his family to the Enterprise Bank Arizona region,” said Barry. “His extensive experience, coupled with his relentless customer focus and values-driven philosophy will serve us well in taking the bank to greater heights. Whether he’s engaging with employees, strengthening relationships with key partners or serving as a role model in the community, he consistently excels.”

Friesen has more than 20 years of service in commercial banking in areas including real estate, tax credit, middle-market banking and client management. He joins the team from Enterprise Bank’s Kansas City location where he served as senior vice president and head of commercial banking. In that role, he managed a team of experienced C&I and CRE lenders, while also serving as director of commercial real estate lending.

As part of the change, Friesen will relocate to Phoenix from Kansas City, where he had a strong record of community involvement, serving as a board member on the Kansas City Downtown Council and an advisory board member of KCNext.

Friesen and Barry’s appointments come in the succession of several key additions to the management team in Arizona.



Clay Wayne, senior vice president of mortgage banking, joined Enterprise Bank last summer to head up the bank’s residential mortgage division in Arizona. Gregg Foster, a mortgage loan officer, joined the division in November.



Andrew Romano, a senior vice president, will lead the commercial real estate group that includes Kyle Koupal. Koupal, assistant vice president and relationship manager, recently transferred from Kansas City to join the Arizona commercial real estate team.



In addition, Brian Crisp has been promoted to senior vice president and head of the C&I team. Mike Hasencamp, vice president and relationship manager, recently joined Enterprise Bank bringing extensive financing and commercial lending expertise to the bank, particularly working with contractors and builders.