Sherman & Howard lawyers recognized as Super Lawyers

Sherman & Howard announced that three of its Arizona attorneys have been recognized as 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers: John Alan Doran in Labor and Employment Law and Robert Hackett and Brian Mueller in Business Litigation. Named as 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” are Matt Hesketh and Craig Morgan, both in the area of Business Litigation.

“Super Lawyers” are selected following a rigorous, multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

John Alan Doran is a Member at Sherman & Howard and leads the firm’s Labor & Employment Department in both Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. He represents employers in all facets of labor and employment law matters, including mass employment, wage/hour class and collective action litigation, employment discrimination, wrongful termination litigation, and trade secret matters in state and federal courts. John counsels clients on prevention strategies, executive employment contracts, downsizing, personnel policies, and merger/acquisition employment issues. He is a noted speaker and author and presents regularly at conferences and trade association events throughout the country. John was named a Fellow in The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers in 2015. He has been recognized for his work by Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Southwest Super Lawyers and he has been featured as one of Arizona’s top attorneys by AZ Business magazine. Mr. Doran has been recognized as a Southwest Super Lawyer for 10 consecutive years.

Robert Hackett is a Member of Sherman & Howard’s Litigation Department and has more than 45 years of trial experience. His practice focuses on complex multi-party litigation, with emphasis on trials in securities and business fraud, antitrust, real estate, contract, intellectual property, business dissolutions, corporate governance/director and officer liability and other fiduciary duty disputes. Mr. Hackett has been recognized as a Southwest Super Lawyer for 10 consecutive years.

Brian Mueller is a Member in Sherman & Howard’s Litigation, Trials and Appeal group. He has more than 30 years of experience handling litigation matters for a variety of clients ranging from individuals and small businesses to multi-million dollar corporations throughout Arizona. He counsels clients on contract disputes, real estate and valuations, estate planning and probate, banking and financial services, corporate control and shareholder rights, construction, intellectual property, commercial torts, professional liability, transaction privilege and use tax, and telecommunications matters. Brian has extensive experience representing various Arizona municipalities, and has served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Maricopa County Superior Court for 11 years. He has been recognized as one of Arizona’s top attorneys by AZ Business magazine. He has been named a Southwest Super Lawyer for the last four years.

Matt Hesketh is an Associate in the Litigation, Trial and Appeals and Labor and Employment groups. His practice focuses primarily on contractual disputes, corporate and business matters, administrative law and appellate litigation. He has also represented clients in guardianship and conservatorship proceedings. Prior to joining Sherman & Howard, Matt clerked for the Hon. Patricia A. Orozco at the Arizona Court of Appeals. This is Mr. Hesketh’s second year to be included as a Southwest Rising Star for Business Litigation.

Craig Morgan is a Member in Sherman & Howard’s Litigation, Trials and Appeals group. He has significant experience in handling a variety of matters including general business disputes, defamation, post judgment enforcement, creditor’s rights, and receiverships. He has been named a Southwest Rising Star for Business Litigation from 2014 – 2017.

“To be included in the list of Super Lawyers demonstrates the respect our attorneys have gleaned from their peers and validates the commitment our attorneys have to providing the highest-quality legal and business solutions when it matters most,” said Greg Falls, managing member of the firm’s Arizona offices.