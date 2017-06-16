Steptoe’s Pat Derdenger earns State Bar’s Tax Attorney Award

Steptoe Phoenix partner Pat Derdenger has received the State Bar of Arizona’s top tax attorney award. Mr. Derdenger was presented with the 2017 Henry Tom Outstanding Tax Attorney Award on June 15 during the state bar’s annual convention in Tucson.

The award, established in 2011 by the State Bar of Arizona Tax Law Section, recognizes a practicing attorney who has distinguished himself or herself by making significant contributions to the field of tax law. The recipient is recognized by peers as being an excellent attorney and having demonstrated extraordinary leadership, initiative, and innovation.

At Steptoe, Mr. Derdenger focuses on federal, state, and local taxation law. Widely recognized as one of Arizona’s top tax lawyers, Mr. Derdenger has been listed in Best Lawyers in America since 1995, and in 2016, was selected as the Phoenix Tax Lawyer of the Year. He also has been listed in Southwest Super Lawyers for 11 consecutive years and in 2013, was selected as one of the “Top 50 Attorneys in Arizona.”

