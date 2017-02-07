distribution center
The redeveloped J.R. McDade Company design and distribution center is located at 4317 E. Broadway Rd., in Phoenix. (Photo courtesy of LGE Design Build)

81,000 SF design and distribution center completed

Posted February 7, 2017 by
LGE Design Build

The exterior of the building maintains its original, brick façade with new modern design elements mixed in. (Photo courtesy of LGE Design Build)

A new distribution and design center for flooring and surface design firm, J.R. McDade Company, has been completed by LGE Design Build.

The 81,000-square-foot facility is located at 4317 E. Broadway Rd., in Phoenix.

The facility was designed and built by LGE Design Build. The $3.8 million facility broke ground in Feb. 2016 and was completed last November.

The design center in the facility was built to give J.R. McDade’s clients a personable and innovative way to view interior design and flooring options.

The exterior of the building maintains its original, brick façade with new modern design elements mixed in to create an old and new look that has been popular with building designs.

“When you’re working with a company that knows as much as J.R. McDade about making places look good, you really have to swing for the fences,” said LGE Design Build’s President and CEO David Sellers. “We’re honored to have been able to help redevelop the property into something modern while still preserving its rich history.”

POSTED: . TAGS: , ,
AZRE

About AZRE

Pulling together the multiple facets of the commercial real estate industry in Arizona, AZRE: Arizona Commercial Real Estate Magazine reaches out to the largest local and national commercial real estate audience within the Grand Canyon State and beyond. AZRE covers up-to-date happenings within commercial development, brokerage, construction, investment, finance, architecture, property management, real estate law and more as it relates to Arizona. Additionally, AZRE is an active voice within the commercial industry, partnering with such organizations as NAIOP, ABA, ICSC AZ, AIA AZ and Valley Partnership.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA