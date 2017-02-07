81,000 SF design and distribution center completed

The redeveloped J.R. McDade Company design and distribution center is located at 4317 E. Broadway Rd., in Phoenix. (Photo courtesy of LGE Design Build)

The redeveloped J.R. McDade Company design and distribution center is located at 4317 E. Broadway Rd., in Phoenix. (Photo courtesy of LGE Design Build)

A new distribution and design center for flooring and surface design firm, J.R. McDade Company, has been completed by LGE Design Build.

The 81,000-square-foot facility is located at 4317 E. Broadway Rd., in Phoenix.

The facility was designed and built by LGE Design Build. The $3.8 million facility broke ground in Feb. 2016 and was completed last November.

The design center in the facility was built to give J.R. McDade’s clients a personable and innovative way to view interior design and flooring options.

The exterior of the building maintains its original, brick façade with new modern design elements mixed in to create an old and new look that has been popular with building designs.

“When you’re working with a company that knows as much as J.R. McDade about making places look good, you really have to swing for the fences,” said LGE Design Build’s President and CEO David Sellers. “We’re honored to have been able to help redevelop the property into something modern while still preserving its rich history.”