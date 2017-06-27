Arizona Multi-housing Association CEO leaves for Washington, D.C. job

Tom Simplot (left) will be leaving his role as CEO and president of the Arizona Multi-housing Association. Courtney LeVinus (right) will be acting as interim president and CEO until a replacement is selected. (Provided photos)

Tom Simplot, will step down from his position as president and CEO for the Arizona Multi-housing Association this Friday.

After a nine-year tenure as the head of AMA, the longtime Phoenix resident will follow a new job opportunity in Washington D.C. working for a federal agency.

AMA’s board of directors is meeting this week to finalize a search firm for finding Simplot’s replacement.

In the meantime, Courtney LeVinus, owner and co-founder of Capitol Consulting, will take over as interim president and CEO and assume all responsibilities until a new replacement is selected.

Simplot says, “Courtney is uniquely qualified to lead AMA and the industry in this transition period and during this time of explosive growth for the market.”

LeVinus has more than fourteen years of experience as a lobbyist and public affairs professional. For the past 17 years, she has worked for AMA as its director of government affairs.

During that time, she worked to protect the interests of ethical rental housing providers in legislative, regulatory and legal matters throughout Arizona to enhance the rental housing industry with quality and affordable housing opportunities without undue government regulations.

LeVinus, born and raised in Arizona, has a degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance and a minor in Speech Communication from Texas Christian University.

In her free time, she is a commissioner for the Arizona Department of Housing, a 15-year member of the Junior League of Phoenix and marathon runner.