CoStar launches 1st Spanish apartment-listing site

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has launched the nation’s only exclusively Spanish apartment-listing site, Apartamentos.com. Built and tailored to meet the needs Spanish language households in the U.S., Apartamentos.com is the newest addition to the Apartments.com network of sites – the most trafficked apartment listing network in the industry, providing the largest choice of inventory.

Apartamentos.com will include all signature features found on Apartments.com, including Polygon and other search tools, 3D interactive tours and comprehensive neighborhood content. The unique tools, actual availabilities and comprehensive inventory of rental properties from high rises to condos to single family homes, have drawn the largest audience of renters. Visitors to Apartments.com are more engaged spending on average 13 minutes during each visit in December according to comScore.

“Apartments.com is just now celebrating its second anniversary of the site re-launch centered on enhancing the renter’s experience. We have been very pleased with the profound response. We have delivered more than 57 million leads to advertisers. We make the rental process easier for consumers by offering one site with complete and accurate inventory and comprehensive information,” said Andrew Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “We are excited to introduce our innovations to the Spanish-speaking community which represents a rapidly growing 20 percent of the renter population.”

As part of CoStar Group’s process in pioneering a Spanish language apartment site, community listings have been subject to human translation for the most accurate and authentic presentation. Property Managers can receive leads in either English or Spanish, with on-line translation available. Every current and future paid advertiser on Apartments.com will receive a translated ad on Apartamentos.com to reach an even broader audience.

Apartamentos.com is the seventh addition to the Apartments.com network – joining Apartments.com, Apartment Finder, Apartment Home Living, move.com, doorsteps.com and realtor.com. The Apartments.com network receives nearly 26 million visits monthly, 29 percent more than the next two largest apartment site networks combined, according to December 2016 comScore data.