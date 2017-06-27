Developers break ground on The Block, largest Scottsdale retail center in five years

The Block at Pima Center will contain upwards of 60,000 square feet of restaurant and service retail space. (Rendering courtesy of MainSpring Capital)

MainSpring Capital, developer of the 232-acre mixed-use Pima Center along with Forum Capital, broke ground on its 22-acre retail mixed-use center called The Block.

“We are excited to be underway on this dynamic project,” says Curtis Brown, principal with MainSpring Capital Group. “This is the largest retail mixed-use center built in Scottsdale since The Quarter. The enthusiasm from tenants has been remarkable and our space is already 50 percent committed. With limited retail space still available, our team is confident the remainder of the project will quickly lease-up.”

The Block at Pima Center will contain upwards of 70,000 square feet of free-standing pad and retail shop space. The property contains of four freestanding pad sites for stand-alone users of which three are spoken for, 35,000 square feet of shop space which is designed for fast casual lunch and dinner users, 60,000 square feet of class A office and a sizable parcel for hospitality.

A Freeway monument sign will be erected along Loop 101 will provide visibility for The Block’s tenants. Infrastructure construction is fully underway on the project and grading of the full site is expected to begin before the end of June.

“Prospective tenants are drawn to the double benefit of freeway access/visibility and an impressive, day-time and night-time customer base,” says Stan Sanchez, senior vice president of Colliers International in Greater Phoenix. Sanchez, JK Jackson and Larry Miller with Colliers serve as leasing team for the retail center. “Pima Center businesses currently employ more than 3,800 within the mixed-use park, and that number is expected to double as Pima Center grows. This trade area is underserved because in addition to the on-site captive audience we have an additional 50,000 employees within 3 miles and over 200,000 employees with 5 miles. If you add up all the entertainment visits between Talking Stick Fields, The Aquarium, The Butterfly Wonderland, I Fly, Talking Stick Resort and Top Golf we have over 5 million annual entertainment visits with nowhere to eat. These folks and visitors to the area create an impressive foundation of patrons for these retailers. With over 180,000 cars a day traveling along the 101 freeway this intersection has some of the highest traffic counts in the area.”

Located at Loop 101 between the Via de Ventura and 90th Street and Pima Road exits, Pima Center is North Scottsdale’s largest mixed-use business park with 1.4 million square feet already developed, according to the center’s brokers. The Block at Pima Center will occupy approximately 22 acres of the park located on the North-West Corner of 101 and Via De Ventura next to the freeway.

“We are still targeting a few categories specifically an iconic locally owned restaurant or brewery who can utilize the main patio dining opportunities on the Hard Corner. These end caps will have unmatched visibility and access and tenants will be able to utilize some of the best outdoor patios spaces in town. Imagine the traffic on game days,” says Curtis Brown.

Basic design of the retail center was provided by Butler Design of Phoenix. Infrastructure construction is being provided by MainSpring Contracting and project manager is SW Land Services. EPS Group Inc. has provided civil engineering services.