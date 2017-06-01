Goodyear lands new $180M UPS facility

UPS announced plans today for a new $180 million package processing hub in Goodyear, near the Loop 303 Freeway and I-10, to increase its processing capacity for e-commerce.

The phased hub construction modifies a 618,000-square-foot structure on 140 acres in the PV303 Development. A portion of the building is expected to begin operating later this year in time for the busy holiday season to provide additional processing and efficient automated sorting capacity for lightweight small packages typical of e-commerce that are moving throughout Arizona and the Southwest.

With its planned completion in late 2019, the new facility will showcase more than 970,000 square feet of advanced operational technologies and sortation equipment under roof and bring more than 1,500 jobs to the Goodyear area.

“UPS is a leader in operational efficiency and flexibility and is quick to adapt the UPS network to changing needs of shippers and consumers,” said Ken Cherry, president of the UPS Desert Mountain district that includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. “We’re investing for growth and to give opportunity to our people to build skills for tomorrow’s economy.”

In each of the next three years, processing capacity is expected to increase as the Goodyear site build-out includes infrastructure for alternative fuels, a UPS Customer Center and local route dispatch for the familiar brown package delivery trucks.

“I am very pleased that United Parcel Service (UPS) selected Goodyear for its regional operations center. UPS locating here is huge step forward to further our goal as an employment corridor,” said Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord. “UPS is a quality employer and the 1,500 jobs will enhance our ability to draw amenities our residents desire to have in our community.”

The UPS investment of more than $180 million is part of increased capital commitment globally to match growth with an agile and efficient transportation, processing and information network across the supply chain.

Today, more than 5,100 UPS employees in Arizona provide package delivery, ground freight, air gateway operations, freight forwarding and contract logistics services.

“The decision by UPS to establish a regional operations center in Greater Phoenix is indicative of the growing e-commerce industry,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “The Goodyear location along the Loop 303 offers a strategic geography to place UPS in proximity to a large consumer base, as well as add a considerable number of jobs to our market.”

Phoenix is home to one of seven UPS Integrad driver training programs in the U.S. The program develops safe and efficient UPS drivers who are attentive to service and the latest UPS routing and delivery technologies. The area also is the western office for UPS inside sales teams that consult for small customer solutions.