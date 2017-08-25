ICE leases 150,000 SF campus at Riverwalk in Scottsdale

Alter has leased a 150,000 SF office facility to International Cruise & Excursions, Inc. (ICE) at the Riverwalk office complex at Talking Stick, a 176-acre, Class-A office campus located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ICE provides powerful vacation-based products, services and benefit programs that successfully drive their partners’ business objectives, increase engagement within their brands 365 days a year and deliver scalable new business opportunities at no cost or fulfillment dependency to their partners. Backed by propriety technology, ground-breaking marketing solutions, and a suite of powerful travel and leisure products, co-founders John and Marcia Rowley have cultivated a sophisticated enterprise – providing incremental revenue streams for their partners and bringing travel to the forefront for millions of new consumers.

“We are excited that this opportunity aligns with our 20-year company anniversary, making 2017 an exciting year of new beginnings for the entire organization,” said Marcia Rowley, Company Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. “The new office space at Riverwalk allows us to better serve our partners and expanding business, while providing team members extraordinary working space and amenities. Our new headquarters location also allows ICE to attract job seekers from other areas of the Valley including Mesa, Chandler and Tempe to name a few.”

The upgraded headquarters for ICE represents a 20 percent increase in space from their previous headquarters. “The new world headquarters for ICE showcases the four modes of work we see today,” said Richard M. Gatto, Executive Vice President of Alter. “Encompassing a larger cafeteria, coffee bar, fitness center, employee game room, onsite nurse practitioner, massage and nail services on premises, outdoor dining options with river views, the office campus also conveniently allows employees to move between private and collaborative working areas to learning-inspired spaces and social lounges.”

“The East Valley, comprising Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler, continues to be the area’s leading office market,” added Gatto. “Some of the most popular attractions include the new Top Golf facility, Talking Stick Golf Club, Salt River Fields, OdySea aquarium and Butterfly attractions and Talking Stick Resort & Casino. Other tenants at Riverwalk at Talking Stick include Sorenson Communications and the 3PL and freight technology firm, GlobalTranz.”

Alter’s most recent development at Riverwalk is Rtech, an office space anchored by GlobalTranz Inc (www.globaltranz.com). The new facility features 15’ tall ceilings, 7:1,000 parking, and a spacious lobby with conjoined Starbucks coffee bar, medical clinic and interactive seating areas.

One of the country’s largest developments on Native American land, Riverwalk at Talking Stick will yield an estimated 1,500,000 SF of corporate office and retail space, and create nearly 15,000 new jobs. Riverwalk is located on prime land owned by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which is home to the Pima and Maricopa tribes, both descendants of the Hohokam.