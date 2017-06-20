Keyvan Ghahreman joins Willmeng Construction

Willmeng Construction, Inc., a Phoenix-based ground-up and tenant improvement contractor, announced today that Keyvan Ghahreman, LEED AP, has joined the team as the director of client and preconstruction services. In the role, he will work with the Willmeng Construction team to develop and deliver its client service strategy as the company continues to grow its presence throughout Arizona.

Ghahreman has 20 years of experience in Arizona’s construction industry, having worked in field engineering, project engineering, preconstruction management and business development. “Having touched many different aspects of the industry, Keyvan offers a very thorough understanding of this business and a unique blend of skills from pursuit to execution,” said Willmeng Construction President and CEO James Murphy. “He will help Willmeng develop and implement strategies with successful results for years to come.”

With experience in office, higher education, technology and municipal product types, notable Valley projects that Ghahreman has been deeply involved with include Banner Health East Corporate Campus in Mesa, USAA’s Norterra Campus in the North Valley, and the Freeport-McMoRan Center in downtown Phoenix, as well as several projects for Arizona State University (ASU).

“My goal of providing an outstanding customer experience with integrity aligns well with Willmeng’s “Make It Happen” philosophy, and I’m truly looking forward to being an active and integral member of the team,” said Ghahreman, who serves on the CoreNet Arizona board of directors. He also participates with the Arizona Association for Economic Development as the Chair of the Government Affairs Committee, and is a member of the Urban Land Institute.

Born in Iran and growing up in Las Vegas, Ghahreman eventually moved to Arizona and has lived in the Valley for 21 years. He earned a master’s in construction management from the Del E. Webb School of Construction at ASU, where he was recognized as an outstanding graduate student. In his free time, he coaches his daughter’s AYSO soccer team, camps on the Mogollon Rim, and volunteers with Feed My Starving Children.