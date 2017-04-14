Lincoln Property Company gives Operation Easter Bunny a boost

Front Row: Sergio Mireles, building engineer at Camelback Square; Sonya Kelly, assistant property manager at Promenade; Ellen Krumwiede, property administrator at Biltmore Commerce Center; Jessica Allen. assistant property manager at Luhrs City Center. Back Row: Travis Dana, senior property manager at 2777 Camelback and Camelback Square; Elizabeth Porras, assistant property manager at 2777 Camelback and Camelback Square.

When Lincoln Property Company (LPC) Assistant Property Manager Elizabeth Porras learned about Operation Easter Bunny, there was no stopping her. She quickly started a collection effort at 2777 Camelback and Camelback Square, where she serves as part of the property management team, and then began spreading the word to her colleagues. Within days, property management teams and tenants at four other buildings in LPC’s Phoenix portfolio joined in the effort.

Two weeks later, the property managers and tenants at 2777 Camelback, Biltmore Commerce Center, Camelback Square, Luhrs City Center and Promenade Corporate Center took a final basket count.

Together, they had collected 405 pre-made baskets for the 2017 Operation Easter Bunny program.

These baskets were delivered to Operation Easter Bunny on Thursday, where they are being distributed by the organization – via none other than the Easter Bunny – to children at Cardon Children’s Medical Center, Sunshine Acres, Ryan House, Hosanna House, Sojourner Center, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and other local non-profit children’s organizations.

“This is an extensive distribution, thanks to support from people like Elizabeth, who recognized a need and filled it,” said Lincoln Property Company Director of Real Estate John Orsak. “We’ve always said that Lincoln has exceptional employees and exceptional tenants. This proves it, and we’re very proud.”

The team members leading LPC’s Operation Easter Bunny basket collections included Porras, as well as Senior Property Manager Travis Dana (2777 Camelback and Camelback Square), Property Manager Tom Coughlin and Property Administrator Ellen Krumwiede (Biltmore Commerce Center), and Property Manager Traci Cheadle and Assistant Property Manager Jessica Allen (Luhrs City Center).

To reach Operation Easter Bunny or lend your support, visit www.facebook.com/OperationEasterBunny.