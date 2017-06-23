Maracay Homes closes on $12.42 million land purchase

Land Advisors Organization recently brokered the $12,420,000 purchase by Maracay Homes of 216 finished homesites in Gilbert, Arizona. Ryan Semro and Bret Rinehart of Land Advisors Organization brokered the cash transaction between Maracay Homes, a wholly owned company of the TRI Pointe Groupe, and the seller, Annecy Recovery Acquisition, LLC.
The East Valley is rapidly expanding and this notable purchase further fuels Maracay’s growth path tripling the company’s size and closing volume over the past five years. The gated residential community is located within walking distance of the San Tan Village area north of the Loop 202, east of Val Vista Drive. The Lakes at Annecy was first developed in the mid-2000’s with resort-like amenities, including lakes, three pool complexes, tot lots, sport courts and tree-lined streets. The partially developed master-planned community calls for a total of 930 homes with a mix of single-family detached homes, duplexes, triplexes and townhouses.
With a vision to open for sales in the fall of 2018, Maracay will unveil all new floor plans ranging from approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. The community’s location near highly rated schools, major Valley freeways and the San Tan Village that is inclusive of dozens of shopping and dining options is an exceptionally desirable area.
For additional information regarding the transaction, contact the agents at 480-483-8100.