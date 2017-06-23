Maracay Homes closes on $12.42 million land purchase

The East Valley is rapidly expanding and this notable purchase further fuels Maracay’s growth path tripling the company’s size and closing volume over the past five years. The gated residential community is located within walking distance of the San Tan Village area north of the Loop 202, east of Val Vista Drive. The Lakes at Annecy was first developed in the mid-2000’s with resort-like amenities, including lakes, three pool complexes, tot lots, sport courts and tree-lined streets. The partially developed master-planned community calls for a total of 930 homes with a mix of single-family detached homes, duplexes, triplexes and townhouses.