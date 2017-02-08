McCarthy promotes Tyler Shupe to project director

Tyler Shupe at McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Southwest division, McCarthy Southwest, was promoted to project director.

Shupe will focus on development and leading internal and external teams on the firm’s K-12 education construction projects. He will make sure an integrated approach throughout all phases of the project will be taken.

Shupe has worked 17 years in construction that will allow him to coordinate and manage field construction, review and adjust manpower requirements including our self-perform team, interface with public inspection agencies, as well as assist in equipment start-up, final inspections, owner instructions, and building occupancy effectively. He also coordinates and manages pre-punch and punch-list activities.

“Tyler has developed his leadership skills within the K-12 construction arena over the past decade and has also aided in the development of curriculum catering to high school students who have an interest in construction,” said David Peterson, vice president of operations for McCarthy Southwest’s Education Services team. “He is an integral team member who has dedicated much of his professional time to the development and expansion of several West-MEC career and technical education campuses.”

Shupe is currently overseeing the first of a multi-phase, $50 million, West-MEC Northeast Campus project in Surprise, Ariz., which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2017. In total, Shupe has managed more than $200 million in K-12 construction projects for McCarthy.

Shupe has 10 years of experience in construction project management at McCarthy beginning as a project engineer and then project manager. He received his bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Colorado State University. He is also certified with the U.S. Green Building Council and a member of the American Institute of Constructors.