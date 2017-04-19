The 145,000-square-foot project for Dexcom is located at 232 S. Dobson Road in Mesa.

Dexcom renovates warehouse into medical device manufacturing space

Skanska, one of the largest construction and development firms in the United States, is finishing construction on phase one of Dexcom’s facility located at 232 S. Dobson Road in Mesa.

This 145,000-square-foot project is a build-out of an existing shell building. The first phase includes the renovation of a 60,000-square-foot industrial warehouse to medical device manufacturing space that will produce hardware and software compatible glucose monitors.

The space includes 33,000 square feet of controlled environment room, including 12,000 square feet of ISO-8 (Class 100,000 manufacturing controlled environment space), chem prep and microbiology labs, 20,000 square feet of production machine shop and high-bay warehouse space, 42,000 square feet of equipment mezzanines, and 20,000 square feet of office, training and support space.

Additionally, the scope includes the construction of a new 10,000-square-foot central utility building and equipment yard.

“We have engaged some of the industry’s leading design, engineering, and construction firms to deliver a reliable and efficient medical device manufacturing facility,” said James Gillard, Director, Facilities and EHS for Dexcom.

“Our team is focused on safely delivering this project on schedule so that Dexcom can get down to the business of manufacturing their glucose monitors to help patients’ better monitor their diabetes,” said Skanska Executive Vice President and General Manager Ross Vroman.

Skanska, which has been active in both the building and civil construction markets in Phoenix for many years, is based at 4742 North 24th Street in Phoenix, just south of Camelback Road.

