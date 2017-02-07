Phoenix logistics center sells for $22.4M

Tratt Properties developed the Santa Fe Logistics Center and finished construction late last year on the facility. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)

An LEED Certified distribution center, the Santa Fe Logistics Center, in Phoenix was sold by Phoenix-based development and investment firm Tratt Properties for $22.4 million to national food distributor Greco & Sons Inc., according to CBRE.

The local distributor of Budweiser, Hensley Beverage Company, occupies 112,669 square feet of the 367,963-square-foot industrial center located at 4450 N. 45th Ave.

Tony Lydon with JLL represented the buyer, Greco & Sons Inc., in the sale and CBRE’s team of Pat Feeney, Daniel Calihan and Rusty Kennedy represented Tratt Properties.

Tratt Properties developed the logistics center and finished construction late last year on the facility.

The new owners, Greco & Sons, intends to immediately occupy 130,787 square feet at the facility and will leave the remaining 124,507 square feet available for lease.

Greco & Sons plans to grow into the other spaces at the facility as leases expire. The Santa Fe Logistics Center is LEED Certified and features 32-foot clear height and industrial-grade lighting, insulation along with safety featured.

The warehouse has direct access to several Western U.S. markets, including Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach due to easy access to Interstates 10 and 17.