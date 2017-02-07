Q&A: Incoming president refocuses and recharges BOMA

Incoming president of BOMA Greater Phoenix, Maricela Nunez, also the regional manager at VEREIT, Inc., will continue that mission while refocusing and recharging the association’s member engagement, advocacy efforts and educational programs. (Photo by Mike Mertes, AZRE)

Since the Building Owners and Managers Association was founded 110 years ago, commercial real estate professionals look to BOMA as a leading source for advocacy and education in the industry around the world.

In Arizona, BOMA Greater Phoenix was established in 1936 with the same mission to be the industry leader for best practices, providing guidance through expert resources, innovative programs and groundbreaking initiatives.

Incoming president of BOMA Greater Phoenix, Maricela Nunez, also the regional manager at VEREIT, Inc., will continue that mission while refocusing and recharging the association’s member engagement, advocacy efforts and educational programs.

With more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience, Nunez served on BOMA’s Board of Directors for three years, then as secretary treasurer in 2014 and vice president last year.

BOMA Greater Phoenix’s Executive Director Sarah Osteen says, “I have confidence in Maricela’s passion for the industry and BOMA at large to re-energize our programs and initiatives that drive high performance in our industry and keep property professionals on the cutting edge.”

Nunez shared her plans as president of BOMA Greater Phoenix in December before starting her term.

AZRE: What can we expect from BOMA Greater Phoenix moving forward?

MN: Getting back to our roots. Focusing on being effective leaders through advocacy [legislative and regulatory lobbying] and professional development opportunities. Training today’s workforce to be successful and training tomorrow’s workforce for successful careers in the industry.

AZRE: What will be on the top of your agenda as the new president of BOMA Greater Phoenix?

MN: Build a strong foundation of future leaders by encouraging involvement from everyone, not just new members but long term members as well. I am a strong believer that you will get so much more value out of your membership if you participate. For members who engage in everything that BOMA has to offer, the value is tangible. Engaged property professionals in BOMA reap financial rewards for themselves, their properties and their companies.

AZRE: How does BOMA Greater Phoenix’s educational programs help its members in “CREating their own success?”

MN: Property professionals ‘CREate’ their own success through involvement in BOMA education programs designed to enhance and advance their careers. Courses in 2017 will be offered in a variety of formats to suit every schedule and budget.

AZRE: What are the legislative priorities for 2017?

MN: In partnership with Courtney LeVinus of Capitol Consulting, LLC, we will work to re-establish our roots as a legislative force representing the commercial real estate industry. We are currently working on opposition to mandated increased pressurization requirements for fire pump and riser systems in high rise office buildings, which creates significant hardships on struggling buildings. The lowest price thus far on BOMA buildings that bid the excessive pressurization was $2.14 per foot, equating to $642,000 on a 300,000-square-foot building.

AZRE: In what ways has BOMA Greater Phoenix progressed and evolved recently?

MN: I think we’re still in the throngs of our transition and currently in process of evolving, refocusing/revisioning our strategic long range plan and engaging both new and long-standing members.