San Portales opening at former Rawhide site in Scottsdale

With its new San Portales multifamily development opening this fall in the desert foothills of north Scottsdale, Mark-Taylor has created a distinctive living experience that is targeted to a older demographic, with enormous rental units, direct-access two-car garages and elevators located throughout the development.

As part of the Silverstone at Pinnacle Peak master plan – the site of the former Rawhide Western Town on Scottsdale Road – San Portales is the only multifamily community within a nearly two-mile radius.

The development features the upscale appointments Mark-Taylor communities are known for: guard-gated porte-cochere entry monuments, ENERGY STAR® construction quality, lush landscaping, a lagoon-style pool, and interior amenities often found in custom homes.

Beyond that, what makes San Portales truly unlike any existing or recently built rental community is the combination of low-density design (growing increasingly uncommon), and extremely large floorplans with direct-access garages and elevator accessibility throughout the community.

“We took special care to understand the surrounding neighborhood, and designed the community specifically to reflect this environment while offering particular features we feel are aligned with the demographic that will call San Portales home,” said Mark-Taylor Executive Vice President Chris Brozina.

Located at 7215 S. Silverstone Dr. in Scottsdale, San Portales is at the epicenter of a luxury lifestyle location with high-end retail, restaurants and desert hikes nearby. The community is in close proximity to some of the most beautiful golf courses in the southwest, with Pinnacle Peak Country Club, Grayhawk and DC Ranch golf courses all within a few minutes. The community’s two secure gated entry points lead to walking trails and the adjacent Pinnacle Peak retail center and Sprout’s grocery store.

The one to three-bedroom floor plans offer up to 1,876 square feet of living space. Other features include: granite counters, stainless appliances, pendant lighting, full size washers and dryers, step-in showers and private balconies. Monthly rental rates are anticipated to range from $1,400 to $2,900 and Mark-Taylor is preleasing now. More information is at www.sanportales.com.