Stevens Leinweber Construction hires director of new construction

Stevens Leinweber Construction (SLC) hired Erik Powell as Director of New Construction.

Powell’s duties will include the sale, development and project management of new ground up projects.

“Erik adds depth to our team and broadens our capabilities in ground up construction. This is a strategic move for SLC that positions us as a key player in the new construction and design build market, complementing our position as a premier tenant improvement contractor.” said Jamie Godwin, SLC vice president.

Prior to his joining SLC, Powell spent seventeen plus years in a senior role with Sun State Builders. During his tenure with Sun State Builders, Powell managed over 5 million square feet and $250,000,000 of new construction and design-build projects in Arizona. His project experience includes First Industrial, Merit Partners Riverside 43, Southern Wine and Spirits, Café Valley Bakery, Kansas City Life Insurance and multiple Department of Economic Security buildings.

“I look forward to taking steps that further enhance the already strong reputation of SLC as a top provider of construction projects that impact Arizona,” Powell said. “The opportunity to join such a highly regarded firm was a great opportunity. My ground up construction knowledge and integrated design build capabilities will help open additional avenues for an already successful company.”

Powell is an Arizona native, attended Brophy College Preparatory and Arizona State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He is a member of NAIOP and SIOR, and also serves as a volunteer coach on numerous youth sports teams.