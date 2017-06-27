Verde Dimora Apartments in Mesa sell for $22.25M

The Verde Dimora Apartments at 2217 N. Power Rd. in Mesa consists of 12 three-story buildings with 153 units in one- and two-bedroom configurations.

The Verde Dimora Apartments at 2217 N. Power Rd. in Mesa have been sold to a Canadian investor for $22,250,000. The buyer is expanding its portfolio of Arizona properties and plans long-term ownership of the community.

Western Wealth Capital (WWC), LLC of Arizona purchased the property from Verde Dimora, LLC, an Arizona limited liability company. Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn and Jeff Sherman of Colliers International in Greater Phoenix negotiated the sale transaction.

The deal marks WCC’s sixth multifamily acquisition in 2017. Its portfolio now consists of 31 multifamily properties representing 5,125 units with a combined purchase-value of more than $375 million, which makes it the second largest multifamily owner in the Phoenix area by number of units.

“This is a very unique asset in both its location and its design,” says Trevor Koskovich, executive vice president with Colliers International in Greater Phoenix. “Verde Dimora is an A+ property of nearly new construction in the growing suburb of East Mesa. The property offers an incredible abundance of amenities, as well as Eco-Friendly utilities and design.”

Verde Dimora was built in 2016 and consists of 12 three-story buildings. The community contains 153 apartment units in one and two-bedroom configurations. The units range in size from 657 to 943 square feet. The property offers a total of 121,399 rentable square feet on a parcel that is 5.34 acres. The community offers both covered carport and uncovered parking spaces.

Apartments feature Energy Star appliances, Low-E Pane windows, private patios and sub-metered water/sewer/trash. The sub-metering allows managers and occupants to track individual tenant usage in real time, lowering costs and increasing efficiency.

The community offers unparalleled amenities that go well beyond a clubhouse and heated resort-style pool and spa. In addition, Verde Dimora offers community garden plots, a dog park with wash station, electric vehicle charging stations, enclosed bike storage, theater room, urban trails and a dedicated Veteran’s Community Room. The community also features solar panel technology, meditation gardens with a stream, community-wide recycling program and an extensive fitness center.

Situated to the north of McKellips Road, Verde Dimora is close to a variety of retail centers, service centers and restaurants. Access to the Red Mountain Freeway (202) is available via McKellips Road and Power Road to the north. Both access points are less than one mile from the property. The community is directly across the street from Mesa Community College – Red Mountain Campus. In addition to retail and school offerings nearby, the City of Mesa has created a strong park and recreational system nearby in Spook Hill Park and Red Mountain Park, less than one mile from Verde Dimora.