When: January 29, 2015 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Where: Calvin Charles Gallery

4201 North Marshall Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

USA

Cost: Free

During his 28-year career, nationally acclaimed artist Danny Day has painted and collaborated with many famous athletes from all sports, including his many depictions of NFL Super Bowls through the years. This year Danny has joined forces with the prestigious Calvin Charles Gallery in order to create a stunning Oil on Canvas depiction of Super Bowl XLIX. The Painting will be unveiled the week prior to the Super Bowl at the Calvin Charles Gallery.

Join us for the Opening Reception with the Artist. Thursday, January 29th, 2015 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Gabriel’s Angels, “Pets Helping Kids”. RSVP by January 26th to Roger Paul at rpaul@calvincharlesgallery.com