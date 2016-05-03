Calendar When: May 2, 2016 – June 16, 2016 all-day 2016-05-02T00:00:00-07:00 2016-06-17T00:00:00-07:00 Where: J. Philipp Centers for Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Studies have shown that a healthy smile can benefit us socially and professionally, but more importantly, a healthy smile is critical to our overall health.

“Failing to properly care for your teeth can lead to invasive and expensive treatment down the road,” says Chandler dentist J. Philipp. “Poor oral health has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and other serious conditions.”

In recognition of National Smile Month, Dr. Philipp is available to discuss the following:

Whitening Options

Strips

Various strips differ in their level of hydrogen peroxide.

Be careful not to place strip on gums.

Effective for an over the counter product.

Can take up to two weeks for best results.

Paint-ons

Can be targeted to teeth and help you avoid soft tissue sensitivity.

Since it doesn’t involve a ‘closed’ system like strips the whitening oxygens can escape, which means the process will take longer.

Whitening devices

Professional lighting provides heat to accelerate the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide, which creates more whitening oxygens.

Protective eyewear should be used.

Improvement can be seen in a couple days.

Drink Tips for a Better Smile

Drink water after eating to help wash away food particles.

Calcium in milk can protect your teeth against disease.

Use a straw to drink soda pop or sports drinks.

Follow a glass of wine with water to cleanse your teeth.

While National Smile Month began in the United Kingdom nearly 40 years ago, the United States joined the event in 2009. This year it runs from May 16 – June 16.

Consider these facts provided by the British Dental Health Foundation:

61 percent of us have been attracted to someone by their smile alone.

Two-thirds of people have less respect for a boss with bad oral hygiene.

One if four say electric toothbrushes are only for lazy people. (Tests show electric brushes are more effective at removing plaque).

Half brush our tongue.

Some things we admit to picking our teeth with: earrings, business cards, keys and dollar bills.

About J. Philipp Centers for Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Located at 3230 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 4, in Chandler, J. Philipp Centers for Family and Cosmetic Dentistry was founded by Justin Philipp, DMD.