14 wineries to gather at 2nd Annual Verde Valley Wine Festival

The 2nd Annual Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park in historic Clarkdale, Arizona over Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13 and May 14, 2017 presented by Four Eight Wineworks in collaborative partnership with the non-profit organization, Made in Clarkdale.



“We want to bring the culture that Arizona has to offer in its wine craft to Clarkdale and the Verde Valley. This is an opportunity to get locals to come out and see what the rest of the state has to offer,” says David Baird, festival director and Four Eight Wineworks Tasting Room manager.

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is proud to announce it’s 2017 winery lineup:

Four Eight Wineworks (Clarkdale, AZ)

Bodega Pierce / Saeculum Cellars (Clarkdale, AZ)

Burning Tree Cellars ( Cottonwood, AZ )

Caduceus Cellars ( Jerome, AZ )

Callaghan Vineyards ( Sonoita , AZ )

Chateau Tumbleweed (Clarkdale, AZ)

Dos Cabezas Wineworks ( Sonoita , AZ )

Fire Mountain Wines ( Cottonwood, AZ )

Hidden Hand ( Cottonwood, AZ )

Merkin Vineyards ( Cottonwood, AZ )

Oddity Wine Collective (Clarkdale, AZ)

Passion Cellars ( Willcox , AZ)

Sand Reckoner Vineyards ( Willcox , AZ)

Southwest Wine Center (Clarkdale, AZ)

We are also excited to announce the following culinary and libation participants:

Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria ( Cottonwood, AZ )

[POPPED] Artisan Popcorn ( Tucson, AZ )

Boathouse Bar & Grill (Clarkdale, AZ)

Charlotte’s Gourmet Fudge (Clarkdale, AZ)

Wil’s Grill (Flagstaff, AZ)

Three Wells Distilling Company (Tucson, AZ)

Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila (Tempe, AZ)

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery (Scottsdale, AZ)

Freak’N Brewing Company (Peoria, AZ)

Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders (Cottonwood, AZ)

Oak Creek Apple Company (Sedona, AZ)