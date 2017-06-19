50 places you can go to cool off in Arizona

With the first day of summer upon us and with record-setting temperatures in the forecast, we all could use some advice to cool off in Arizona when the heat becomes too much.

We can tell ourselves it’s a dry heat all we want. Sooner or later, every Arizona resident will need some relief from the triple-digit temperatures that eventually make us all feel like a hot dog that’s been left under a convenience store warming rack too long.

To give you some ideas for to summer respite, here are 50 places — in alphabetical order — to go to stay cool in Arizona.

Angels Trumpet Ale House: Check out the ever-changing chalkboards for dozens of unique craft beers that will cool you off on the hottest days.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Cool off at Chase Field with the all-you-can-eat seats conveniently positioned one level below the Sandlot kids area.

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa: This resort offers everything locals are looking for in a staycation — seven-acre water park, golf course, spa, on-site dining and more.

Arizona Zipline Adventures: Beat the heat at Arizona Zipline Adventures, home of Southern Arizona’s longest and fastest Zipline EcoTour.

Big Surf: As America’s original wave pool with 2.5 million gallons of water, Big Surf’s Waikiki Beach is the place to be to cool off in Arizona.

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour: Stay cool in Arizona with a cocktail at this relaxed cocktail lounge and check out its creative, 16-page menu.

Boulders Resort & Spa: Escape the heat with a legendary spa, four swimming pools, world-class golf and culinary adventures at the newly designed restaurants.

Butterfly Wonderland: Walk among thousands of butterflies and exotic moths as they flutter between flowers and trees.

Churn: Create fond memories of cooling off with freshly churned ice cream. Don’t miss the strawberry while you stay cool in Arizona.

Coconino Lava River Cave: Eons ago, a rushing lava river formed this pristine passage through solid rock.

Creamistry: The ice cream shop utilizes science — mixing ingredients with liquid nitrogen for a smoky and satisfying visual showcase — to bring you your creamy dessert.

Dave & Buster’s: Stay cool in Arizona with great games, food and TVs for gamers and sports fans of all ages.

Dolphinaris Arizona: Swim with dolphins or meet the dolphins from dry land right in Scottsdale.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess: The resort hauled in 830 tons of white sand from Florida for its 9,000-square-foot Sunset Beach that will help you cool off in Arizona.

Four Peaks. The original and most beloved craft beer company in Arizona has been brewing since 1996 out of an old creamery.

Flip Dunk Sports: Stop by to cool off with an open jump session at Arizona’s indoor trampoline gym.

Golfland Sunsplash: Sunsplash operates in the summer and features 29 water-based attractions.

Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort: The Desert Springs Oasis features sparkling pools and a relaxing waterfall-fed cold plunge.

Hotel Valley Ho: The retro hotel’s OH Pool always has a lively atmosphere with live music, cabanas and “Recovery Sundays.”

Humphreys Peak: The highest point in Arizona is an oddly snow-topped peak within the otherwise arid state.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa: The property features a 2.5-acre water playground with a sand beach, three-story waterslide, adult pool, Grotto Bar and gondola boat rides.

Ice Den: There is always time to lace up your skates and hit the ice, even when it’s triple digits in the Valley.

iFly: Every wonder what it’s like to fly? Visit first indoor skydiving operation in Arizona.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa: The resort offers five pools, including a lazy river outdoor pool, Revive Spa adult pool, a serpentine waterslide and kids splash pad.

Kartchner Caverns: Limestone caves with spectacular showcase chambers.

Lake Havasu’s London Bridge: This immigrant bridge once spanned the Thames but is now a fixture in Arizona.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center: This is described as a “highly interactive and educational two- to three-hour experience.”

Lowell Observatory: Visit this Arizona observatory that is famous for investigations into Martian life and Pluto’s discovery.

Lustre Rooftop Bar: Lustre Rooftop Bar at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix hosts rooftop yoga on Wednesdays and LUSTRE hosts pool parties on Saturdays and Sundays.

MacAlpine’s Diner & Soda Fountain: Circa-1928 soda fountain with wooden booths, vintage decor and retro food and drinks such as egg creams.

Main Event Entertainment: Gravity ropes, laser tag, karaoke, bowling, rock climbing, mini golf and more.

Maya Day + Nightclub: The chic day club is the place to be if you’re looking for a Vegas pool party feel.

Musical Instrument Museum: Nearly 300 exhibits immerse visitors in the sights and sounds of the world’s instruments.

Octane Raceway: The premium destination for kart racing and experiential entertainment just brought world-class virtual reality gaming to the Valley.

OdySea Aquarium: OdySea holds more than 2 million gallons of water and is home to more than 30,000 animals. Ask about the Penguin Interaction Program.

Phoenix Rock Gym: Experience the vertical world of climbing on 30-foot-high walls with more than 15,000 square feet of climbing surface.

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort: Splash into summer at the resort’s four-acre water park featuring a lazy river for tubing, a 130-foot water slide and three swimming pools.

Ritz Carlton, Dove Mountain: Cool off in Arizona with three pools, cabanas, a 235-foot water slide and splash pad, golf, spa, food and wine and acclaimed outdoor adventures.

Salt Cellar: Visit this underground restaurant to cool off in Arizona with Salt Cellar’s sensational seafood.

Salt River Tubing: You may choose two, three, and five-hour trips that include float time and shuttle bus ride.

Scottsdale Fashion Square: Cool off in Arizona with more than 225 retailers including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Barneys New York.

Slide Rock: Slide Rock State Park takes its name from a natural water slide formed by the slippery bed of Oak Creek.

Talking Stick Resort: Release Pool Parties at Talking Stick Resort bring in some top DJ talent courtesy of EDM powerhouse Relentless Beats.

The Baked Bear: Original-recipe ice cream sits at the heart of each one The Baked Bear’s ice cream sandwiches, which are held together by fresh-baked cookies, brownies or even donuts.

Tilt Studio: This cool spot is overflowing with games, particularly those of a high-tech, redemption-oriented, and carnival-style nature.

Titan Missile Museum: America’s only nuclear missile silo open to the public.

Urban Jungle Fun Park: Super cool indoor facility that mashes up amusement-park-style activities and a playground to create one really cool place.

W Scottsdale Hotel: The hipster hotel in the middle of Scottsdale’s entertainment district hosts the Wet Weekends pool party every Friday and Saturday.

Wet ’n’ Wild Phoenix: The water park helps you cool off in Arizona with more than 30 exhilarating attractions for families and thrill seekers alike.

Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino: Summer rates at Wild Horse Pass include free poolside entertainment Saturdays and Sundays (steel drums, reggae, etc.) and a poolside grill.

Melissa King contributed to this story