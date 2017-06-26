7 Fourth of July recipes that are easy to make

You can imagine that when the 13 American colonies declared independence from the King’s rule 241 years ago, they probably also celebrated with food.

Americans all over the country still celebrate every year with fireworks, friends, family and food as they flock to the lakes, beaches and their backyards in honor of America’s birthday. Instead of spending too much time and money in the kitchen, here are some recipe ideas for quick, easy, and cheap patriotic eats and treats:

With a star cutter, cut pineapples into shapes and combine with strawberries, blueberries, two bottles of white wine, triple sec, berry flavored vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Chill and serve.

With just a few simple ingredients you can turn regular deviled eggs into an American colored assortment. Mayo, mustard, non-fat yogurt, salt and pepper, eggs and a little bit of food coloring are the only items you will need.

For an easy addition to any BBQ, this pasta salad can be made a day or two in advance to save you time on 4th of July. This colorful rotini salad is loaded with pepperoni, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, red bell peppers, red onion, olives, mozzarella cheese and combined with Italian dressing.

An easy and unique appetizer, this veggie tray is placed in the shape of the American Flag. Mix it up with Cauliflower, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, radishes and a bright blue, homemade dill dipping sauce.

This summer slider is covered in fresh strawberries and a creamy blue cheese sauce. It can be made with your choice of meat or veggie patty’s and with or without a bun, which will be sure to please everyone in attendance. Prepare the blue cheese sauce and shape patties ahead of time, so all you have to do is grill and serve.

This sweet, creamy, salty and crunchy dessert will be satisfying all your cravings this 4th of July. You can serve in a baking pan or in individual mini mason jars for easy on-the-go individual serve portions. It is made from a buttery pretzel base crust, covered in layers of strawberry Jell-O, strawberries and blueberries and homemade whipped cream.

You could eat these fun and festive firecracker treats while watching the fireworks, or just as soon as they’re finished. You’ll only need unflavored, red and blue Jell-O and Maraschino. For an over-21 twist, add your favorite liquor to the mix.