$8M renovation plans unveiled for Hilton Tucson East

The Hilton Tucson East was purchased by Caliber — The Wealth Development Company in July 2016. (Rendering courtesy of Caliber)

As the Hilton Tucson East celebrates 30 years, the hotel unveiled an $8 million renovation plan, which will renew the hotel’s rooms, lobby area, pool and more.

All 232 guest rooms at the hotel will be revitalized with warm interior colors, luxurious finishes and modern amenities. The hotel’s HVAC and water system will be modernized for energy efficiency.

Upgrades to the pool, lobby areas, meeting rooms and ballroom are included in the $8 million renovations.

Caliber Development, a division of Caliber, The Wealth Development Company, is the general contractor on the project and Scottsdale-based FFKR Architects will provide design architecture services for the project.

Caliber’s hospitality subsidiary, Caliber Hospitality, purchased the Hilton Tucson East last July for $9.27 million.

The hotel is operated by Heavlin Management Company.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Hilton Tucson East to give it new vibrancy that will clearly elevate and provide an incredible guest experience for travelers and local citizens visiting the hotel,” said Chris Loeffler, co-founder and CEO of Caliber. “This property is one of the finest in the Caliber hospitality portfolio and we are excited complete renovations that will ultimately lead to becoming a highly sought after hotel destination in the Tucson business district.”