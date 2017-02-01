Artlink redesigns First Friday free trolley routes

The new trolley routes will lead to Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Row/Central Arts and Warehouse District/Downtown area. These routes will start on the next First Friday on Feb. 3 (Photo courtesy of Artlink)

Getting around to see all of the destinations in Downtown Phoenix during First Friday is a mighty task. Artlink Inc. is making it easier for First Friday attendees by redesigning the paths taken by the free trolleys circling Downtown Phoenix into three new routes.

The routes will lead to Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Row/Central Arts and Warehouse District/Downtown area. These routes will start on the next First Friday on Feb. 3 and will also be accessible during the Art Detour 29 on March 17 to 19.

All three routes will intersect at the Connector Hub at the Arizona Center at 400 E. Van Buren St., where parking will be validated for the first two hours for First Friday patrons who decide to take the trolley.

“The new routes provide First Friday patrons a direct connection to each of the districts, allowing for more time in galleries and other art spaces,” said Artlink Board President Catrina Kahler.

Four other hubs will continue to pick up and drop off passengers at the Phoenix Art Museum, at 1625 N. Central Ave.; Oasis on Grand, 15th and Grand Avenues; Unexpected Gallery, 734 W. Polk St.; and CityScape, 1 E. Washington St.

The trolleys runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every First Friday, and each route takes about 20 minutes to travel in its entirety. Dunn Transportation provides the trolleys, and has been doing so for several years.

These routes will now be accessible during all First Fridays.

Each trolley offers passengers a self-guided tour of the districts, which lets passengers hop-on and hop-off at stops they choose. There are volunteers at each stop that offer information on the night’s arts and culture offerings.