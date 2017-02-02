Ballet Arizona puts a twist on classical ballet

Ballet is a practice steeped in tradition, but Ballet Arizona will bring an edgy viewpoint to the classic dance with Today’s Masters. The series of modern works will showcase original choreography from Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26 at Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Today’s Masters puts acclaimed choreographers in the spotlight for a program of creative and diverse works appealing to a range of interests. This year’s program features works from Ballet Arizona’s renowned Artistic Director Ib Andersen and Ballet Arizona dancer Nayon Iovino, who was named “Best Up-and-Coming Choreographer” for his work in 2015’s production of Today’s Masters.

Ib Andersen’s choreography and direction have received high praise from The New York Times’ senior dance critic Alastair Macaulay. In 2016, Andersen’s presentation of Round inspired Macaulay to deem Ballet Arizona “one of the most enterprising.” Andersen’s work for Today’s Masters is sure to excite audiences.

In his third work for Today’s Masters, Iovino creates a performance inspired by the Igor Stravinsky work Jeu de Cartes (Game of Cards). The work showcases Iovino’s creativity through the lens of orchestral music, an evolution from the contemporary musical genre that inspired Iovino’s early works. The production delves into the mind of a person suffering from dissociative identity disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder) with each identity expressed at each change of music.

The evening will also include Paquita, a classic work that complements and contrasts with the innovations of today. Staged by Andersen with music by Ludwig Minkus, the two-act ballet tells the story of how a young girl, Paquita, is rescued from a massacre by a gypsy band.

Tickets for Today’s Masters start at $25, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling 602-381-1096 or by visiting www.balletaz.org.