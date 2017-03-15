Bonnaroo organizers to host music festival in Phoenix

The Central Phoenix area will host another major music festival, which will be organized by the co-creators of Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival.
Lost Lake Festival will be a three-day multi-format music festival at Steele Indian School Park from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22. The organizers plan to have the festival become a yearly event that will attract fans and festival-goers from across the country.
Superfly, the organizers behind Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, are behind the Lost Lake Festival, which will feature 40 musical acts. Superfly expects many locals to support the festival in its first year.
Line-up announcements and tickets will be announced soon. Superfly is focusing on bringing the local art and food community together to celebrate and showcase the Phoenix area along with the music community.
Rick Farman, a co-founder of Superfly, said the festival will bring in iconic bands and local up and coming acts playing the music festival.
The announcement comes just one weekend after Phoenix hosted Viva PHX, which had dozens of bands play shows in Downtown Phoenix at many different venues throughout one night. And the McDowell Mountain Music Festival was held at Margaret T. Hance Park at the beginning of March for the fifth year in a row.
“We were inspired by the energy and creative shift that is happening in the Phoenix metro area to create a festival experience that truly represents the Valley’s culture, food, arts and music as well as the vibrant and outgoing lifestyle of the community,” Farman said.
Farman and the Superfly team have been looking at hosting a festival here in the Phoenix area for about a year. Farman said they consider Phoenix to be a true hotspot and the area’s core growth has been attractive.
Steele Indian School Park is near Central Avenue and Indian School Road, right by the light rail. The park is 75 acres, and the festival will utilize much of the space within the park.
Stanton needs to go as mayor. If you drive around Phoenix there have never been more pots holes in the history of Phoenix. What do politicians like him do with the money? Pay raises, light rail that nobody rides, welfare for Somali refugees and illegals, sanctuary city status? send him packing please!
What is your documentation that “… there have never been more pots [sic] holes in the history of Phoenix.” If you want to know how City funds are being budget, allocated, and spent (“What do politicians like him do with the money?”), all of that information is available to you and all members of the public. It is all public information available to you from a link online at http://www.phoenix.gov. As for “politicians like him” — budgets are voted upon by all members of the City Council and majority rule. In addition, I am sure the director of the Public Works department would be willing to share with you the schedule for pothole repair and to receive a report of specific potholes that the department might not be aware of.
Want to compliment you Nadina for your straightforward reply with lots of information and links to help John Q Public get the answers he needs to his questions. Hopefully he utilizes your information and gets educated.
My family has loved living in North Central for 25 years. And lately it has been a real source of pride to witness the proliferation of our new restaurants and hotels. Now, attracting the Lost Lake Festival, hosted by folks with the credentials these folks have, speaks volumes about the stature Phoenix has come to achieve nationally.
Kudos to Mayor Stanton and Vice Mayor Pastor!