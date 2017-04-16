Bourbon Steak hosts Kentucky Derby Lawn Party

“The most exciting two minutes in sports” will be celebrated in grand Southern style at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with a Kentucky Derby brunch and lawn party, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Inspired by “Millionaire’s Row” at Churchill Downs, each guest will enjoy the traditions of the Derby atmosphere, including frosty mint juleps, live blues music, Bulleit Bourbon tastings and activities on the “Winner’s Circle” lawn.

Executive Chef Jeremy McMillan’s brunch menu is filled with Southern flair, featuring Kentucky Derby hot browns, Benedictine dip, pickled shrimp toasts, sweet tea brined fried chicken, buttermilk oyster sliders, house-smoked Andouille sausage, Kentucky burgoo, beef tenderloin skewers with Henry Bain sauce, beer cheese and pimento cheese. Sweet sensations include chess pie, red velvet cupcakes, bourbon bars and Derby pie. The brunch includes a commemorative Kentucky Derby glass and three complimentary cocktails. Race-watchers can also get in the spirit by enjoying a classic mint julep prepared with Bourbon Steak’s exclusive Bulleit 10-year bourbon.

Derby fans cheer on their favorites during the world’s premier horse-racing event on plasma screens indoors and out, with complete Derby coverage from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and the estimated race time at 3:34 p.m., Arizona time. There will also be a sing-a-long of “My Old Kentucky Home” just before the post parade.

Since the Derby is just as much about fashion as it is horse racing, women of grace and taste are encouraged to complete their Derby look with their most stylish hats, while dapper gents might sport seersucker, both with a chance to win prizes from an esteemed panel of judges. Prizes include dinner for two in Bourbon Steak and a weekend getaway to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

Outside on the “Winner’s Circle” lawn, guests can pose for a “selfie” with a thoroughbred race horse, enjoy a spring day on Bourbon Steak’s patio or play horseshoes and other lawn games. For horsepower of a different kind, BMW of North Scottsdale will have the latest models available for test drives.

Bourbon Steak’s Kentucky Derby Brunch is $109 per person, plus tax and service charge. Reservations are suggested by calling 480.585.2694. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Bourbon Steak, A Michael Mina Restaurant, is located at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 East Princess Drive and valet parking is complimentary with restaurant validation.