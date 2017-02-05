Casino Del Sol recognized on Best Hotels list

For the second consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, included Casino Del Sol on their prestigious Best Hotels in Arizona list. The award-winning casino resort was also named one of the Best Hotels in Tucson during the publication’s annual evaluation of hotels with the best reputation among guests and experts alike.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the state’s and city’s best hotels for the second year in a row,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol. “As the Sol of Tucson, we strive to provide an outstanding experience to all who walk through our doors, and this award truly speaks to that. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the continued dedication of our remarkable staff.”

The 2017 Best Hotels rankings evaluate more than 3,000 luxury properties across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The methodology combines both expert and guest sentiment, in addition to industry accolades a hotel receives, to determine each hotel’s rank.

“The properties on the U.S. News Best Hotels rankings meet the standards of both everyday travelers and industry experts in offering exceptional customer service and luxury amenities,” said Erin Shields, travel editor at U.S. News.

