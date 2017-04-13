T. Cook’s celebrates 20 years with party and $20 classics menu

T. Cook’s is one of a kind.

Very few restaurants can tout a 20-year run as one of the most celebrated and iconic dining venues in Arizona.

T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, is honoring its 20th anniversary with a very special event as well as a limited-time “classics” menu highlighting some of the legacy restaurant’s favorite dishes over two decades.

T. Cook’s 20th Classics Menu (by Executive Chef Todd Allison)

$20 ++ prix-fixe menu

Starter of focaccia and legendary pesto

Choice of Valencia Paella or Maine Lobster Tortellini

Cream Cheese Crème Brulee

**Available at dinner in the month of May (excluding special event dates)

Reservations: TCooksPhoenix.com, 602-808-0766

T. Cook’s 20th Anniversary Party

Experience the best of T. Cook’s during an evening of culinary favorites, specialty cocktails and spectacular wine. The restaurant will close for the evening and invite guests to mix, mingle and experience a journey though T. Cook’s classic dishes while enjoying live music.

Tuesday, May 9

6:30pm – 8:30pm

$59 per ticket (21-and-over event; food and alcohol included)

Three action stations serving paella, lobster tortellini and cream cheese crème brulee (all considered some of the most memorable dishes in the restaurant’s history).

Passed hors d’ouevres, signature cocktails, wine and champagne.

Tickets are expected to sell out. Purchase at https://tcooksturns20.eventbrite.com

Be sure to follow @TCooksPhoenix and tag #TCooksTurns20