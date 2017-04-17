Gino’s East of Chicago opens in Phoenix April 24

Gino’s East of Chicago announces its first Arizona location will open in Phoenix on Monday, April 24 at 4 p.m. The Chicago-based restaurant is located at 3626 E. Indian School Road in Arcadia.

Ten percent of all proceeds earned during grand opening day will be donated to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. In addition, Gino’s East is hosting a raffle in which customers will have a chance to win free pizza for a year (one pizza per month for 12 months). To enter, customers must come to the restaurant on opening day and fill out a raffle ticket. The winner will be notified on April 25.

“We’re thrilled to bring our authentic, Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Arizona,” said Jordan Himmel, Chief Information Officer, Bravo Restaurants, parent company of Gino’s East. “We’re excited by the responses we’ve received from Arizonans who can’t wait to sink their teeth into our signature pizzas. The wait is finally over, and we are pleased to be able to bring a little piece of Chicago to the Valley of the Sun.”

Celebrating 50 years in the business after opening its doors in 1966 at 162 E. Superior Street in Chicago, the family-owned Gino’s East has restaurants located across Chicagoland, Wisconsin, Texas and Mexico City. Targeted for expansion over the past several years, Phoenix will now be home to the brand’s 18th location.

Gino’s East in Phoenix will feature its legendary deep-dish menu, thin crust pizza and a variety of fresh salads and sandwiches, along with a delicious craft beer, premium cocktail and wine selection. Much like the iconic deep dish pizza Gino’s East is famous for, the restaurant building was built from scratch, spanning 4,400 square feet plus an expansive outdoor patio. Guests are invited to continue the longstanding tradition of writing their names on the walls and securing a place in Gino’s East’s rich history. Gino’s East will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Gino’s East has perfected the craft of making deep dish pizza, starting with their signature, secret-recipe dough and then topping it with mounds of mozzarella cheese, fresh toppings and tangy tomato sauce. Their pies are slowly baked in seasoned cast iron pans until the crust is golden and flaky, then serve it table-side, piping hot, right out of the pan.

For information including current restaurant locations and phone numbers, delivery, online shipping nationwide, private parties and catering, visit GinosEast.com.

Keep up-to-date with Gino’s East by following the latest news on Facebook.com/GinosEastAZ or Twitter.com/GinosEastAZ or Instagram.com/GinosEastAZ.