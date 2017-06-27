Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Resort offers Fourth of July fun

This Fourth of July, celebrate America’s independence at Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Resort in Tucson, Ariz., with a festive lineup of activities for the whole family, spectacular fireworks viewpoints and room rates starting at $129 per night.

Nestled at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, El Conquistador Resort is just three miles away from the Oro Valley fireworks show at Naranja Park. El Conquistador Resort will be the premier destination to watch the sky light up with a cocktail in-hand from the resort’s front lawn and Sunset Point grass terrace. Guests can take a complimentary shuttle service to and from the fireworks display at Naranja Park on July 4 from 4:30 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. departing every 30 minutes. (Guest wristbands will be needed to gain access to shuttle; no alcohol is permitted at the park).

All weekend long and into the holiday week, El Conquistador Resort will be gearing up for the big celebration with room rates starting at $129 per night, which includes a robust lineup of “Uniquely Southwest” activities for all ages, many of which are free. Resort guests can be in-the-know throughout their stay by downloading the brand-new El Conquistador Resort app, which features dining information, exclusive promotions and the entire line-up of daily activities.

Fourth Of July festivities will be offered from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, and feature:

Salsa-making demonstrations using ingredients from the on-site salsa garden (Friday)

Wine tasting in Colibri Lounge (Friday)

Poolside dive-in movies with screenings of Sing, Trolls and Zootopia (Friday – Monday)

Poolside s’mores (Friday – Tuesday)

Live evening entertainment from a Native American flute player (Friday – Saturday)

Poolside DJ (Saturday – Tuesday)

Sungazing and Stargazing with special telescopes (Saturday)

Cookie baking with the Chef (Saturday)

Poolside taco bar (Saturday and Sunday)

Painting workshops for families taught by the resort’s July resident artist, Bonnie Pisick (Saturday and Sunday)

Live music in Colibri Lounge (Saturday)

Petting Zoo (Sunday)

Kids Carnival with face painting, carnival games and food items (Monday)

Daily fitness classes including pool yoga, Zumba, Pilates, water fitness and family hikes (Friday – Tuesday)

Hilton Tucson El Conquistador will also be offering a Star-Spangled Dinner Buffet at Sundance Cafe on July 4 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. The buffet will highlight festive favorites from a variety of garden fresh salads and hearty sides to herb-roasted chicken, hamburgers, Sonoran hot dogs and baby back pork ribs. For dessert, there will be an array of holiday desserts including strawberry shortcake, apple pie and cupcakes. The all-inclusive price for the buffet is $39 for adults, $19.50 for children 6-12 and free for children five and under. The buffet is open to resort guests and the general public. Reservations may be made by calling 520-561-4641. Also, Epazote Kitchen & Cocktails will be open during usual business hours from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., and reservations may be made via Open Table or by calling 520-544-1708.

In between all the fun, guests can relax in a newly refreshed guestroom or cool down at the Desert Springs Oasis, which features sparking pools, a relaxing waterfall-fed cold plunge, a 143-foot water slide and a separate fish-shaped children’s pool with interactive water features. For guests seeking a little extra rest and relaxation, Elements Wellness Center at the resort is also offering a number of spa and wellness specials throughout the summer.

The resort’s on-site El Con Kids Club will also be giving parents the chance to get some alone time with full-day, half-day and hourly children’s programming, Friday through Monday for ages 4-12. Kids Club-goers will get the chance to experience the spirit of the Old West with fun activities lead by the resort’s recreation team members. There will be new themes and activities each day ranging from culturally themed arts and crafts, to scavenger hunts around the resort property, movie nights, games and more. Prices start at $45 for half-day sessions and $75 for full-day sessions and include a kid-friendly meal.

Resort rates starting at $129 per night are available for stays June 30 – July 4, 2017. For reservations, book online at hiltonelconquistador.com or call (520)544-5000, no rate code required.