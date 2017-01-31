iFLY indoor skydiving facility opens in Valley

At iFLY, customers are taught how to learn to fly, control their bodies and experience what it feels like to be in flight. (Photo courtesy of iFLY)

At iFLY, customers are taught how to learn to fly, control their bodies and experience what it feels like to be in flight. (Photo courtesy of iFLY)

If you ever wanted to feel the sensation of sky diving without involving a plane and a long drop to the Earth, then you’re in luck. iFLY, an indoor skydiving experience, has now opened up its first location in the Valley.

iFlY opened at the Talking Stick Entertainment District at 9206 Stick Way in Scottsdale. People of all ages and abilities can experience what skydiving feels like at iFLY. The facility replicates the sensation of freefall, creating conditions that allow people to fly on a cushion of air.

At iFLY, customers are taught how to learn to fly, control their bodies and experience what it feels like to be in flight.

“Our mission is to deliver the dream of flight to everybody, whether you’re age 3 or 103,” said Matt Ryan, iFLY President and COO.

All flight packages include training, flight gear, and flight time with an International Bodyflight Association (IBA) certified instructor. The IBA established the gold standard for training and safety standards for indoor skydiving instructors. All iFLY instructors meet or exceed IBA standards.

There have been a growing number of entertainment options in the Talking Stick area. In the past year, OdySea Aquarium and Dolphinaris opened up nearby at Via de Ventura. There’s already Topgolf and Talking Stick Resort in the area along with Salt River Fields.

iFLY is now the newest member to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, and has been working with the community for three years to make this project happen.

All iFLY Phoenix staff members recently went through tribal cultural sensitivity training.