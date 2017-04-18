Inaugural Lost Lake Festival lineup announced

Phoenix’s newest music festival, Lost Lake Festival, has finally unveiled its lineup and it is amazing.
The creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, Superfly, are bringing an all-star lineup to Phoenix from October 20 to October 22. The lineup includes The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer and Odesza as the top billings for the festival.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. on the Lost Lake Festival website. Three-day general admission tickets will be $164.50 and VIP three-day admission starts at $499.50.
The festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix and will be a three-day multi-format music festival with food, art and more.
The full lineup includes:
- The Killers
- Chance the Rapper
- Major Lazer
- Odesza
- The Roots
- Run the Jewels
- Pixies
- HAIM
- Ludacris
- Huey Lewis & the News
- Big Gigantic
- Juanes
- Crystal Castles
- Kongos
- Lil Yachty
- SuperJam
- Danny Brown
- Highly Suspect
- Carla Morrison
- Calexico
- Lil Jon
- Snakehips
- NoName
- BROODS
- Real Estate
- A Tribe Called Red
- Tritonal
- MUNA
- Futuristic
- Johnnyswim
- JR JR
- frenship
- Taylor Bennett
- Caye
- The Shelters
- Playboy Manbaby
- Bogan Via
- Luna Aura
- Lost Lakes
Local chef, Chris Bianco, is in charge of the festival’s culinary experience, which is dubbed Phoenix Flavors.
The festival will host several areas dedicated to fun games, delicious food, craft beer and locally sourced art.