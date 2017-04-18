Inaugural Lost Lake Festival lineup announced

Superfly Co-founder Rick Farman, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and Phoenix Vice Mayor Laura Pastor at the announcement of Lost Lake Festival on Wednesday. (Photo by Jesse A. Millard, AZ BIG Media)

Phoenix’s newest music festival, Lost Lake Festival, has finally unveiled its lineup and it is amazing.

The creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, Superfly, are bringing an all-star lineup to Phoenix from October 20 to October 22. The lineup includes The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer and Odesza as the top billings for the festival.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. on the Lost Lake Festival website. Three-day general admission tickets will be $164.50 and VIP three-day admission starts at $499.50.

The festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix and will be a three-day multi-format music festival with food, art and more.

The full lineup includes:

The Killers

Chance the Rapper

Major Lazer

Odesza

The Roots

Run the Jewels

Pixies

HAIM

Ludacris

Huey Lewis & the News

Big Gigantic

Juanes

Crystal Castles

Kongos

Lil Yachty

SuperJam

Danny Brown

Highly Suspect

Carla Morrison

Calexico

Lil Jon

Snakehips

NoName

BROODS

Real Estate

A Tribe Called Red

Tritonal

MUNA

Futuristic

Johnnyswim

JR JR

frenship

Taylor Bennett

Caye

The Shelters

Playboy Manbaby

Bogan Via

Luna Aura

Lost Lakes

Local chef, Chris Bianco, is in charge of the festival’s culinary experience, which is dubbed Phoenix Flavors.

The festival will host several areas dedicated to fun games, delicious food, craft beer and locally sourced art.