U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 adds Phoenix show

Following Live Nation’s announcement last week that due to incredible demand, select new stadium shows have been added to U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, an additional concert was confirmed today in Phoenix, Arizona on September 19th at University of Phoenix Stadium. Today’s announcement adds to the shows already announced in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, New Orleans, St. Louis, & San Diego followed by concerts in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Sao Paulo. Tickets for the newly added Phoenix show will go on sale this Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 am.

An anniversary edition of the The Joshua Tree was just released by Interscope Records on June 2. Alongside the 11-track album, the super deluxe collector’s edition includes a live recording of The Joshua Tree Tour 1987 Madison Square Garden concert; rarities and B-sides from the album’s original recording sessions; as well as 2017 remixes from Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite and Flood; plus an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986. The Joshua Tree was produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois. Full details of all formats are available at http://www.u2.com/news/title/the-joshua-tree-at-30.

Currently wowing fans and critics alike across North America, U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 wraps up North America July 1st, heading on to Europe where it kicks off a sold out tour with two shows in London on July 8th & 9th followed by concerts in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels. It will then relaunch in North America September 3rd with a return to Detroit – the city where U2 first played a headline stadium show back on April 30th, 1987 at the Silverdome on the original Joshua Tree Tour. The Phoenix show is history in the making as the original 1987 Joshua Tree Tour started and ended at ASU in Tempe, AZ. The tour kicked off April 2, 1987, at ASU University Activity Center (now Wells Fargo Arena) and ended December 20 that year at Sun Devil Stadium.

Joining The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 as special guest for theses dates will be 2015 Grammy Album of the Year winner Beck. Emerging from the post-modern ruckus of the ‘90s beginning with the anti-anthem “Loser,” Beck’s singular career has relentlessly blazed a path into the future while foraging through the past. Beck’s uniquely kaleidoscopic take on American music and culture is a perfect complement to this tour, with his live sets drawing on classics from the dozen albums that have cemented his place in the pantheon. From twin Best Alternative Album winners Odelay (featuring “Devil’s Haircut,” “The New Pollution” and the award-winning anthem “Where It’s At”) and Mutations, the flourescent funk of Midnite Vultures, the somber reflection of Sea Change, the platinum tour de force Guero, the sprawling The Information, the acclaimed Modern Guilt and the triple-Grammy-winner Morning Phase, no Beck record has ever sounded like its predecessor—and like his recorded output, the Beck live experience is as consistently excellent as it is unpredictable.

In Phoenix, tickets for the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 are on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 am. Ticket prices start at $35.00 with general admission floor tickets at $70.00. There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting Tuesday, June 20th (10am) through Thursday, June 22nd (5pm) local times for U2.com subscribers. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted.

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 is produced by Live Nation Global Touring. UPS is the Official Logistics Provider of the tour.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com and www.livenation.com.