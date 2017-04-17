Learn to live life to the fullest at the Life 360 Summit

Whether you’re in the best shape of your life or looking to get your health back on track, there’s something for every body at the inaugural Life 360 Summit, taking place Saturday, May 6 at The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM).

For the first time in one location, Phoenix’s foremost doctors and natural health experts will give short, dynamic presentations about the science behind wellness, longevity and living life to the fullest. The Ted Talks-style presentations focus on a non-invasive, non-surgical and non-pharmaceutical approach to well-being. Scheduled presentations include:

• Brain Fix: Reversing Cognitive Decline: Dr. Heidi Rula of Lifescape Premier

• Don’t Weight Any Longer: Haley Cloud of Living Raw by Grace

• ]The Power of Stem Cells: Dr. Steven Sorr of Source of Health Natural Medicine Center

• Data Driven Wellness & Longevity: Kevin Longoria of Cerulean Advanced Fitness and Wellness

• Wave Therapy for Whole Body Health: Sandra Kaneshiro of Wave Therapy

• The Art of Biomechanic Maintenance: Dr. Michael Robb of Fix 24 Wellness Studio

• Why Muscle Matters: Amanda Coe of The Exercise Coach

• Conquer Pain and Stand Tall. It’s All Connected!: Dana Sterling of Sterling Structural Therapy

• The Secrets to Aging Brilliantly: Dr. Susan Wilder of Lifescape Premier

WHO: Life 360 Summit

WHAT: A morning packed with dynamic presentations about health and wellness with the Valley’s premier doctors, naturopaths and wellness experts, who will discuss the secrets that will keep your body healthy throughout a lifetime.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

WHERE: The Musical Instrument Museum, Music Theater, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050

COST: $47 through April 20, $67 day of summit. Tickets and more information available at life360summit.com.