Mermaids at OdySea Aquarium
Photo courtesy of OdySea Aquarium

Mermaid Magic returns to the OdySea Aquarium

Posted April 12, 2017 by

OdySea Aquarium celebrates Mermaid Magic with activities revolving around one of the world’s most awe-inspiring mythical creatures — mermaids!  Guests can watch real live mermaids swim with the sharks and rays, and even meet these majestic beauties from May 27 through June 4th.

Activities during this time include:

Mermaids in the water at SeaTREK’s Stingray Bay

Guests will have the opportunity to speak with mermaids beginning at 9:00 a.m. daily, ending at  5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Transformation of the Deep Ocean 3D Theater to Mermaid Cove

With mermaid themed activities including a meet and greet in front of the Deep Ocean viewing window every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (until 8:30pm on Saturdays); a mermaid themed chair centered in front of the viewing window and special Sharpshooter images being captured during the meet and greets.

Mermaids in the Deep Ocean Exhibit

Mermaids will be swimming with the sharks and rays in the Deep Ocean exhibit. This will begin at 9:30 a.m. daily with the last appearance at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Mermaids will swim in front of exhibit window, blow kisses, and perform.

The Lighthouse Café will also offer Mermaid exclusive menu items including Chocolate pirate coins and mermaid themed cupcakes as well as a Mermaid Mule specialty cocktail available during the weekends only.

POSTED: . TAGS: ,
Experience AZ

About Experience AZ

Experience AZ Magazine is the ultimate guide for both Arizona residents and tourists to see, feel, taste and experience the best that Arizona offers. We’ve chronicled and presented Arizona’s Top 5 in each category including tourist destinations, night life, dining, sports, music, theater, festivals and outdoor adventure. Enjoy and experience Arizona’s ultimate “bucket list” of things to do in Arizona.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA