Mermaid Magic returns to the OdySea Aquarium

OdySea Aquarium celebrates Mermaid Magic with activities revolving around one of the world’s most awe-inspiring mythical creatures — mermaids! Guests can watch real live mermaids swim with the sharks and rays, and even meet these majestic beauties from May 27 through June 4th.

Activities during this time include:

Mermaids in the water at SeaTREK’s Stingray Bay

Guests will have the opportunity to speak with mermaids beginning at 9:00 a.m. daily, ending at 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Transformation of the Deep Ocean 3D Theater to Mermaid Cove

With mermaid themed activities including a meet and greet in front of the Deep Ocean viewing window every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (until 8:30pm on Saturdays); a mermaid themed chair centered in front of the viewing window and special Sharpshooter images being captured during the meet and greets.

Mermaids in the Deep Ocean Exhibit

Mermaids will be swimming with the sharks and rays in the Deep Ocean exhibit. This will begin at 9:30 a.m. daily with the last appearance at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Mermaids will swim in front of exhibit window, blow kisses, and perform.

The Lighthouse Café will also offer Mermaid exclusive menu items including Chocolate pirate coins and mermaid themed cupcakes as well as a Mermaid Mule specialty cocktail available during the weekends only.