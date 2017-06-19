Miracle of Mariposa set For June 24 at Mariposa in Sedona

Sedona Chef Lisa Dahl will host a celebration of Latin music, performance, cuisine and wine at her newest restaurant, Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill, during “Miracle of Mariposa” set for June 24 at Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill in Sedona.

In celebration of the restaurant’s second anniversary and benefiting the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, the evening will feature live Latin American music and dancing, stargazing and a decadent spread of regional cuisine and wine. Chef Dahl will serve a collection of Mariposa’s most popular menu selections via food stations including traditional handmade empanadas, grilled meats, ceviche, salads, decadent desserts and a selection of wines. Tapas will also incorporate the flavors Chef Dahl served at her second dinner at the James Beard House in New York City earlier this year.

Miracle of Mariposa – 2nd Anniversary Celebration

Benefiting the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Saturday, June 24, 2017

7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets: $125 (plus tax)

To purchase tickets, visit http://mariposasedona.com/

Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill in Sedona, Ariz.

(700 West State Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336)

(928) 862-4444