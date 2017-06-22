Mountain Shadows earns 4-Diamond Rating from AAA

Mountain Shadows, the $100 million new resort in Paradise Valley, was awarded with the esteemed AAA Four Diamond Rating this week. Luxury fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vogue, also named the resort to its list of “Best New Hotel Pools in America.” These accolades come only months following the resort’s opening on April 1.

“We are incredibly proud of Mountain Shadows’ AAA Four Diamond Rating, especially so soon after our opening,” said Andrew Chippindall, general manager of the resort. “Our team is dedicated to providing the best quality service to our guests and we are honored to be recognized with such a prestigious award.”

Fewer than six percent of the nearly 28,000 properties approved by AAA achieve the prestigious Four Diamond designation. This achievement ranks Mountain Shadows as a premier establishment esteemed by AAA’s professional inspectors, the hospitality industry, and more than 57 million AAA/CAA members.

The original Mountain Shadows opened in 1959, setting the benchmark for desert luxury before the town of Paradise Valley was even incorporated. Rebuilt from the ground up through a partnership between Westroc Hospitality and Woodbine Development Corporation, the new resort features 183 guest rooms, a presidential suite facing Camelback Mountain, a full-service restaurant, two pools, a high-tech fitness facility, an 18-hole par-3 golf course and grill, as well as 37,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Mountain Shadows is located at 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

