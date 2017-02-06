Phoenix BikeFest
Phoenix BikeFest 2017 returns at new location

The epic gathering of motorcycle riders from around the Valley and beyond, Phoenix BikeFest, outgrew Westgate and will be held at the Peoria Sports Complex this year.

Phoenix BikeFest is returning on Thursday, April 6 and will run until Sunday April 9 in the P83 Entertainment District at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. in Peoria.

The 145-acre complex will turn the thousands of parking spaces outside of the spring training facility into a motorcycle heaven and destination for riders.

Some vendors include: Biker’s Choice, Vance & Hines, Roland Sands Designs, Hexis, Freedom Exhaust, Rockford Fosgate, G2V Lighting, Bell Helmets, American Bike and Trike and AzzKikr Customs.

There will be a beer garden, live music, custom bike show, Ms. BikeFest Pageant, food trucks and demo rides on some of the most popular motorcycles.

The event has become so large that it outgrew the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

