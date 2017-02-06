Photos: Fun in the sun at 2017 Phoenix Open

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 204,906 fans came to the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Photo by Mike Mertes, Experience AZ)

Hideki Matsuyama has taken home another win, the work week has begun and your tan might turn out to be a sunburn, which means the Waste Management Phoenix Open is over.

Another great week of golf and fun has concluded at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Saturday had warm weather at 74 degrees as thousands flocked to TPC Scottsdale to enjoy “The Greatest Show on Grass.”

Photos by Mike Mertes, Experience AZ

On Saturday, the Phoenix Open held its seventh annual Green Out, which raised $100,000 for three local environmental nonprofits. For each person who went on Saturday wearing green, the Phoenix Open committed to donating money to the nonprofits.

The Phoenix Open reports that nearly half of Saturday’s record-breaking crowd of 204,906 fans and PGA Tour Pros wore green.

Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s “Change the Course,” Arizona Recycling Coalition and the Arizona Chapter of Solid Waste Association of North America will split the $100,000 raised.

The 2017 edition will mark the 82nd playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the eighth as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.