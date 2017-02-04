Quiessence named top romantic restaurant in America

Quiessence at The Farm at South Mountain has been named one of the top “100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2017” by OpenTable. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to OpenTable, “The list is dotted with restaurants located on picturesque properties and eateries showcasing cozy dining rooms with incredible ambience. American and French cuisines dominate, and Italian, steakhouse fare, and fondue are also popular.”

So what garnered this award for Quiessence? From the 10-acre garden that the restaurant is set in, to the romantic evening lighting and the beautiful fare created, Quiessence at The Farm is the perfect spot for any special occasion.

Quiessence is also known for its “Most Sought After Table in Phoenix”, the Brick Oven Experience. This eight course Chef’s Tasting Menu guides you through a truly garden to table and Arizona flavors, to create the perfect romantic memory with your loved one.

This romantic setting paired with a special Chef’s Tasting Menu is the ultimate Valentine’s experience in 2017. This special menu is available February 11, 12 and 14. This four-course menu is $95++ per person and an additional $45++ per person for wine pairings. For reservations, visit www.qatthefarm.com.