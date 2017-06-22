Ranking Arizona: Top 10 Italian restaurants

Here are the Top 10 Italian restaurants in Arizona, based on public voting for Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business? To make your vote count in the 2018 edition of Ranking Arizona, click here to vote.

Here are the Top 10 Italian restaurants in Arizona, as featured in the 2017 edition of Ranking Arizona:

For more than 35 years, Tomaso’s has been a destination restaurant in the Central Camelback Corridor in Phoenix. As an Italian born and trained culinary expert, Chef Tomaso Maggiore’s mission has always been to address customs that are historically Italian, but have taken on their own identity in America by recognizing the centuries-old relationship that America has with Italy and the vibrant Italian-American culture here. His menu is passionately crafted and sparked by a commitment to Italian culinary excellence. Tomaso, through his frequent travels to Italy, has created a fresh approach to authentic Italian cuisine. He uses the finest ingredients, innovative recipes and the latest techniques to incorporate the true essence of Italy in every bite.

2. Franco’s Italian Caffe

3. Marcellino Ristorante

4. Baci Italian Bistro

5. North Italia

6. Sassi

7. Evo Scottsdale

8. Babbo Italian Eatery

9. Arrivederci

10. Veneto Trattoria Italiana