Ranking Arizona: Top 10 seafood restaurants

Salt Cellar Restaurant

For more than 35 years, the Salt Cellar Restaurant has taken great pride in its uncompromising approach to fresh seafood — sparing neither effort nor expense in finding the finest and freshest seafood available. Featuring the Valley’s largest selection of fresh fish and seafood has been Salt Cellar’s mission, with live Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab, Hawaiian ahi, Alaskan halibut, Maryland crab cakes, George’s Bank scallops and Florida grouper being just some of the favorites. The loyal following of diners for many years, including second generations, is a testament to the consistency of both quality of food and service. Owners Richard and Cindy Huie and Executive Chef Kurt Theleman have built long-term relationships with a vast network of suppliers, who continue to source the quality seafood expected.

Strength of staff: “Our average employee has been with us for more than 10 years and some of them more than 20 years. They have taken on a sense of ownership and pride in the business and work hard at delivering every customer a memorable dining experience.”