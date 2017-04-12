Can Rocky Point be your ‘Arizona Beach’ destination?

This summer, escape the record-breaking heat of the Valley and head south of the border to cool off at the sandy beaches of Rocky Point, Sonora. Pack your bags, grab your swimsuit and head over to the quaint fishing town of Rocky Point.

The perfect vacation destination for thrill seekers, food enthusiasts and families looking for a relaxing trip to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With a wide range of activities to choose from, Arizona’s beach is the remarkably close vacation destination, just a short three-hour drive from Phoenix.

“Rocky Point has grown immensely becoming a hot-spot family beach destination for Arizonans,” said Hector Vázquez del Mercado, President of the local Convention and Visitors Bureau (OCV). “Thanks to its safe environment and unbeatable recreational activities, this is an ideal vacation for families looking to just relax for the weekend or spend a week exploring the unique city.”

What was once an up and coming fisherman’s town in the 1960’s, Rocky Point has grown to be one of Northern Mexico’s prime tourism destinations for visitors who are looking for a relaxing trip to the beach. Rocky Point now has numerous hospitality locations including resort-style condominiums along Sandy Beach, a major spot for visiting families to stay.

Aside from catching sun rays beachside, Rocky Point has plenty to offer from whale watching, swimming with dolphins, water activities including kayaking and jet skiing to even going off the grid in the sand dunes on ATV’s.

Rocky Point also has a fascinating geographical location marking it one of Sonora’s best zones for deep sea fishing. Surrounded by islands, reefs and estuaries, this sport fishing destination is one of the most popular touristic areas in Mexico, making it the perfect summer family activity.

In the last year, Rocky Point was named as Sonora’s cleanest beach, the largest certified clean beach in the country, a first for a Sonoran city to receive this significant recognition. With combined efforts of the Clean Beach Committee, local businesses, hotels and resorts in this city, as well as several governmental offices, the tourist destination of Puerto Peñasco was awarded the Clean Beach certification from Playa Bonita to Sandy Beach.

It wouldn’t be a summer vacation without dining at the best restaurants and Rocky Point is home to several local staples. Visitors can find the freshest seafood dishes, a perfect way to get a taste of the Mexican beach life cuisine. Many restaurants serve plates featuring the “Blue Shrimp”, a unique type of shrimp recognized around the world for its unique flavor.

Vacationers can end their trip on a high note by embarking on beautiful sunset boat cruise with that special someone or as a nice last stop family outing.

For more information on traveling to Rocky Point, please visit http://cometorockypoint.com.