Saguaro Scottsdale offers paddleboard yoga classes

The Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel offers Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga, every Thursday, from 6-7 p.m., at the Picante Pool, through September 28th. Presented by Riverbound Sports Paddle Company, this Paddleboard Yoga class adds an extra splash of fun to fitness with a refreshing combination of SUP and yoga.

Enjoy a post-yoga cocktail at the poolside cantina, or an apple/carrot/ginger or pineapple pear/mint juice from the hotel’s coffee bar that also features power-packed protein shakes.

$45 per class, with online preregistration required, using promo code:  SaguaroGuest.

Saguaro Hotel Scottsdale

4000 North Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-970-4444

www.thesaguaro.com/scottsdale

