Sam Fox’s Flower Child wins ‘Hot Concept Award’

Flower Child, the healthy, happy, fast-casual restaurant by renowned restaurateur Sam Fox, has won a coveted “Hot Concept Award” from Nation’s Restaurant News. The prestigious award honors forward-thinking brands at the leading edge of food service. This is the third time Fox has been honored with a Hot Concept nod, a distinction not usually received by one restaurateur multiple times.

With almost 60 restaurants and 16 different concepts across the nation, Sam Fox is considered one of the most intuitive minds in the restaurant industry. Credited as the man who popularized health and wellness dining, he is the visionary behind 2011 Hot Concept Award winner True Food Kitchen, which he developed with natural living pioneer, Dr. Andrew Weil. Fox’s original fast-casual concept, Sauce Pizza & Wine, also received the Hot Concept Award in 2005 and has since been sold to restaurateur Scott Kilpatrick, one of the founders of RA Sushi. Fox, a James Beard Foundation Restaurateur of the Year nominee, was also named one of the 50 most influential people in the restaurant industry by Nation’s Restaurant News earlier this year.

Inspired by the fundamental desire to deliver healthy food for a happy world, Flower Child offers conveniently nutritious food in a bright and energetic environment. The Flower Child menu is masterfully designed to offer a healthy and balanced dining experience with a selection of organic, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each of the seven Flower Child locations is a tribute to the community it serves with regional ingredients highlighting the menu and local beer and wine. The eighth Flower Child is scheduled to open this winter in downtown Austin, Texas. Other locations include Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, Dallas, Scottsdale and an existing Austin site.

“Flower Child resonates with wellness-conscious guests who care about the food they eat, how it tastes, and that it’s served with a smile.” said Sam Fox, Fox Restaurant Concepts Founder. “This concept has national appeal, and we will continue to perfect our menu and service as we grow quickly and thoughtfully in key markets. ”

