Sea Life Arizona Aquarium will build $1 million adventure

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium gives kids and families a close-up look at countless creatures from the world’s oceans and seas, and it’s about to take guests on an unforgettable journey along a body of water a bit closer to home: The Colorado River.

Slated to open at the Tempe attraction this Spring, the Colorado River Adventure is a twisting and turning interactive tributary that follows the Southwestern landmark from its roots in the Rocky Mountains all the way down to the Sea of Cortez. The large-scale water play table offers an abundance of hands-on features, and guests can pump, twist and turn water while learning about conservation and how land-locked cities, such as Phoenix, affect the world’s rivers and oceans.

“The Colorado River Exhibit ups the ante when it comes to interactive, hands-on learning and fun,” said Joanna Hobday, SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium’s General Manager. “It’s a great way for kids to learn more about their local waterways and the animals that call the Sea of Cortez home.”

Construction on the nearly $1 million project is set to begin Feb. 17, 2017. SEA LIFE Aquarium is located at 5000 Arizona Mills Circle in the Tempe, AZ. For more on SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium, call 1-877-526-3960, email arizonasealife@sealifeus.com, visit VisitSeaLife.com/Arizona or stay connected socially via Facebook or Twitter.